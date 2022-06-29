Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Emergency assistance calls related to empty gas tanks increase by 200% amid higher gas prices

By Ethan Stein
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Data from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows a 200% increase in calls for an emergency roadside assistance program related to empty gas tanks.

The data, which our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team, received through an open records request shows an increase in call volume for the Highway Helper happened around Spring. The biggest change happened in March, which increased by 589%.

The Department of Transportation believes the increase in calls is related to the higher gas prices seen across the country. The average price for a gallon of gas in Iowa is $4.60, compared to $2.92 last year according to AAA. However, fuel prices have decreased from a record high two weeks ago.

The Highway Helper is equipped with two five-gallon gas tanks and can give drivers free gas to get to the closest station. The truck can also jump cars, fixes flat tires, and other road-based emergencies for free.

Brad Cowdin, who drives the Highway Helper, said not everyone who runs out of gas is on the side of the highway. He said he often provides gas to those living in their cars since they keep the cars running overnight to stay cool.

“If you’re on a fixed income or your budget is tight,” Cowdin said. “You know, five gallons a gallon of gas doesn’t get you a lot.”

The Iowa Department of Transportation contracts with Autobase Inc, which is based in Amityville, New York, to provide the service. Documents our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team requested show the service costs $2.4 Million.

Contracts by Ethan Stein on Scribd

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant

Latest News

Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy accused of extortion pleads not guilty
Victoria Pollreisz, a manager at The Market Delivers, picks up an order on Tuesday.
New Iowa law prevents ‘pirating’ from food delivery apps
Secretary Tom Vilsack announces $10 dollar grant program to create “bio-products” out of...
Secretary Tom Vilsack announces $10M grant program to create “bio-products” out of agricultural waste
Secretary Tom Vilsack announces $10 dollar grant program to create “bio-products” out of...
Secretary Tom Vilsack announces $10 grant program to create “bio-products” out of agricultural waste