Cedar Rapids firefighters make surprise delivery of 500 pounds of sausage to Salvation Army

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said it made a surprise delivery of 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids after a local trucker called saying it couldn’t be delivered to its intended recipient.

In a Facebook post, the fire department said the local trucker’s semi was being reconfigured, and the refrigeration unit needed to be turned off.

Cedar Rapids police told TV9 the intended recipient refused delivery and the trucker needed to prepare for the next load. Rather than taking the delivery to the dump, the trucker gave the fire department a call.

“When all else fails, call the fire department!” the department said in the Facebook post.

Firefighters said Salvation Army Kitchen Manager Misty Newman is already thinking up recipes that call for lots of sausage.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department delivered 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids after a local trucker called saying it couldn’t be delivered to its intended recipient. (CRFD)

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department delivered 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids after a local trucker called saying it couldn’t be delivered to its intended recipient. (CRFD)

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department delivered 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids after a local trucker called saying it couldn’t be delivered to its intended recipient. (CRFD)

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department delivered 500 pounds of Italian sausage to the Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids after a local trucker called saying it couldn’t be delivered to its intended recipient. (CRFD)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.