Cedar Falls police arrest suspect after he returned to store he robbed a day earlier

The two men stole approximately 1300 rounds of .223 caliber rifle ammunition and fled the scene before officers arrived.(WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say that on June 28th, around 4:46 pm, the Black Hawk County Dispatch Center received a call from Blaine’s Farm & Fleet that two males left with a quantity of ammunition without paying for it.

The two men stole approximately 1300 rounds of .223 caliber rifle ammunition and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Then, the following morning, officers received another call from the store saying one of the males had returned and was in the same ammunition aisle.

Officers confirmed that 22-year-old Jalen Malik Seals was one of the same males as the day before. He was taken into custody without incident.

Seals has been charged with Theft in the 2nd Degree, Theft in the 3rd Degree, and 2 counts of Felon in control of firearms and/or ammunition. He’s been charged in connection with stealing 4300 rounds of .223 caliber rifle ammo in a two-day period.

Additional charges are pending. The case is still under investigation.

