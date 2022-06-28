Summer heat returns to end June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine will be abundant the next couple of days as June ends on a summer note. Any isolated storms that developed late on Tuesday end bringing us a dry forecast until Thursday night. Highs jump back to near 90 with dew points rising into the 60s. A cold front moves our way late Thursday and Friday giving us our next thunderstorm chance. Right now the holiday weekend looks great on Saturday and Sunday, with an isolated storm chance on the 4th of July. Have a great night!

