Sen. Grassley calls on FBI to release briefing on pro-abortion group vandalism across the country

As the new reality sets in with Roe V Wade overturned - people are now looking to see what's next for abortion laws.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is pushing the FBI to investigate recent vandalism across the country by people he referred to as “pro-abortion extremists,” from before and after Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“There have been at least 40 violent attacks on crisis pregnancy centers, religious institutions, and other pro-life entities since the Dobbs leak and before the Court even issued its final opinion,” Grassley wrote in a letter to the FBI requesting a briefing on its investigations. “This violence continues to cause injury, damage to property, and interruption of constitutionally protected worship services all across the nation. In fact, it substantially accelerated last weekend, after the opinion was issued.”

Grassley’s letter specifically cites threats and violence linked to pro-abortion groups “Jane’s Revenge” and “Ruth Sent Us,” that have targeted churches and pregnancy centers across the country.

Earlier this month, before the Supreme Court ruling, Jane’s Revenge took credit for the vandalization of a Des Moines pregnancy counseling center. The group then threatened to target even more clinics.

Some pro-abortion marches in cities across the country following Friday’s decision resulted in similar vandalism of pregnancy resource centers from Virginia to Oregon. One such case in Colorado is now being investigated as a possible arson. The Associated Press reported the center in Colorado had been spray-painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.”

U.S. lawmakers also passed legislation earlier this month to allow around-the-clock security for the families of Supreme Court justices after a man was arrested near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was carrying a gun, knife and zip ties, and reportedly threatened to kill the justice.

Grassley called for the FBI to investigate many of the reports of violence and vandalism as domestic violent extremism and hate crimes for instances that occurred against religious institutions.

“Our law enforcement officers are obliged to duly enforce the laws of our country – not just those that are politically suitable to the current administration,” Grassley said. “I will remain steadfast in ensuring that the law is being enforced equally across the ideological spectrum. Current threats from abortion extremists are impending, serious, and dangerous.”

In the letter, Grassley also expressed concern that the country may see a recurrence of widespread protests that occurred over the summer in 2020. The FBI opened more than 800 domestic terrorism cases following those protests.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

