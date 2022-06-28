Newspaper articles from 1973 show similarities between Roe and Dobbs rulings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Newspaper articles from 1973 show it took one day for Iowa lawmakers to file a bill related to abortion after the court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

TV9 used old newspaper articles from the Cedar Rapids Library to see the reaction when the original Roe v. Wade decision was released in 1973. We found an increase in attention to the topic from lawmakers and the public, although the issue didn’t stay on the front page for longer than a day.

Data from Google shows search results for “Roe v. Wade” and “Abortion” increased dramatically after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling striking it down.

The Roe decision came out in January during Iowa’s legislative session, which allowed lawmakers to propose bills the day after the 7-2 decision. This time it would take a special session, which would require action from Governor Kim Reynolds (R) or support from two-thirds of the statehouse and state senate.

Republican lawmakers are trying to pass a state constitutional amendment, which would say the right to an abortion doesn’t exist. The amendment would change Iowa’s constitution to ensure no judge can recognize a right to an abortion.

Sally Frank, who is a professor of law at Drake University, said the amendment would change Iowa’s constitution to ensure no judge can recognize a right to an abortion.

