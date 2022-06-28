Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence.

The sheriff’s office has not released the number of people involved in the crash. It has also not said what may have led up to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to release more information after it completes its investigation.

