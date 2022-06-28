Show You Care
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence.

The sheriff’s office has not released the number of people involved in the crash. It has also not said what may have led up to the crash.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to release more information after it completes its investigation.

