Iowa police department hands out ice cream tickets for ‘You’ve Been Ticketed’ campaign

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department is patrolling the streets and keeping an eye out for kids of all ages to hand out ice cream tickets to.

The police department is teaming up with Opportunities Unlimited and Dairy Queen for the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign. Officers are always looking for children to “ticket.” Tickets go to those who are staying safe by wearing their helmets while riding their bikes.

Monday was a hot summer day, so officer Valerie Rose found plenty of children out and about. The kids are excited about the free ice cream, but also are realizing how important it is to wear a helmet.

“If you fall, your helmet keeps you safe, and you don’t like get hurt and damage your brain,” said Melanie Morey.

The Sioux City Police Department says the “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign is a way to make sure that kids are being safe and protecting their heads with a helmet. Officers enjoy getting the chance to engage with the community.

“If we see out there wearing a helmet and being safe, we will absolutely reward you with a ticket. So that’s all you need to do is just wear a helmet and practice good safety measures out there and we’ll we’ll treat you with a Dairy Queen ticket,” said Valerie Rose, Crime Prevention Officer.

The Sioux City Police Department will be handing out ice cream tickets through the end of the year, when the tickets expire. All a child has to do to receive a ticket of their own is to wear a helmet and practice safety.

