Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Heath Stuckey, of Guttenberg, is the man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County on Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the 16000 block of Holy Cross Road just before 5 a.m.
The sheriff’s office said it determined Stuckey was heading southbound on Holy Cross Road when he entered the ditch, and struck a driveway entrance, causing the vehicle to go airborne before rolling.
Stuckey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.