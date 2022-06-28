Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds Awards $2.45 Million to Iowa Health Grant Program

These grants will serve 22 school districts and fund 450 apprentices.
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced eight recipients of the Iowa Health Careers Registered Apprenticeship Grant Program, one of which is Bettendorf.

The program follows an innovative learning model which introduces health care opportunities to high school students with the support of virtual reality training and real-world work experience with a local nursing facility and hospital, in a press release sent out by the Iowa Governors Office today.  It includes an investment in virtual reality technology for training through the health care related registered apprenticeship programs.

“In recognition that the health care field remains at the top of the list of Iowa’s current job openings, today’s announcement represents an innovative opportunity to build and train our future healthcare workforce,” said Reynolds. “Not only will this registered apprenticeship program combine the best available technology with hands-on experiences for high school students, but it will create long-term pathways that help keep career-ready young Iowans in our state.”

“I applaud today’s grant awardees and look forward to the great work they will do to support the career paths of young Iowans,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development.

According to the release, these grants will serve 22 school districts and fund 450 apprentices.

For more information on the awardees and related registered apprenticeship programs, visit earnandlearniowa.gov/funding. Funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

