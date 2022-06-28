Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Generally quiet again today, isolated storms possible tonight

Plan on another mostly sunny day. There's a small chance of a shower or storm tonight.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather still looks great overall. While it’s possible a shower may just clip our far northern counties this morning, much of the area will remain mostly sunny and quiet through the afternoon. Plan on highs into the 80s with a touch more humidity compared to yesterday. Tonight, a weak front drops into the area which may generate some isolated showers or storms. Nothing strong or severe is expected and whatever develops should be rather brief. Looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday, plan on a pair of warmer days with highs around 90. By Friday, the next cold front drops south, leading to a chance of scattered storms. At this point, the holiday weekend largely looks dry, however, the strength of a high pressure system near us will play a big role by the 4th itself as to whether we see any rain or not.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
One dead in Dubuque County crash
Sheriff Joe Kennedy says he hopes to have the position filled by July 1.
Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, June 28th, 2022
First Alert Forecast
Another Comfortable Day
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, June 27