Generally quiet again today, isolated storms possible tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather still looks great overall. While it’s possible a shower may just clip our far northern counties this morning, much of the area will remain mostly sunny and quiet through the afternoon. Plan on highs into the 80s with a touch more humidity compared to yesterday. Tonight, a weak front drops into the area which may generate some isolated showers or storms. Nothing strong or severe is expected and whatever develops should be rather brief. Looking ahead to tomorrow and Thursday, plan on a pair of warmer days with highs around 90. By Friday, the next cold front drops south, leading to a chance of scattered storms. At this point, the holiday weekend largely looks dry, however, the strength of a high pressure system near us will play a big role by the 4th itself as to whether we see any rain or not.

