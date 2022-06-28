Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Many will celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks but they are already sparking stress for some.

”The noise it sounds like an attack with weapons,” explained Jim Neal, Board President at the Freedom Foundation in Cedar Rapids. The organization helps veterans in the community and while Neal is a Navy veteran himself and isn’t bothered by fireworks, he says several other veterans are.

”The sights, the smells, the noise, it’s all there and that’s what is not good for a lot of our veterans,” Neal said.

And fireworks aren’t just stressful for people, some pets struggle with them as well.

”She will literally shake and pant. And she’s such a happy little thing. It’s just sad that she’s so scared,” said Sarah Yanna. She and her husband Jason have a rescue dog named Maggie who has a really hard time with loud noises.

They’ve tried a prescription from Maggie’s vet to help calm her and have also tried using a thunder blanket. But the couple says they never know when fireworks will go off.

”Sometimes 2, 3 in the morning you’ll wake up and you’ll suddenly hear fireworks being set off,” Jason said.

They say they have nothing against fireworks or celebrating the 4th of July, but they’ve been hearing fireworks for weeks already.

”4th of July yes, 3rd of July yes, June 4th no. You know I mean it’s just, it’s getting worse and there’s firework stands all over the city,” Sarah explained.

While fireworks are sold in town, it is illegal to shoot them off inside Cedar Rapids city limits. Cedar Rapids Police have received more than 100 calls related to fireworks in recent weeks.

Those who see their impact regularly want people to be mindful as they celebrate the holiday.

”All of our veterans enjoy the 4th of July because it’s celebrating the country that they all served for but unfortunately a lot of them have issues with the noise and the sounds,” said Neal.

