Dubuque protestors respond to SCOTUS abortion decision

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 100 people came to Dubuque’s Washington Park the Monday afternoon following the Supreme Court’s Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. They came to express their support for abortion access, share anger and frustration, and to call for action.

Maggie, who asked to only go by her first name, organized the rally. “I decided to do this kind of solo with some help from my friends.” She advertised the event on social media.

Initially, Maggie said there would not be a march associated with the event. She said safety was a concern and cited incidents in other cities. However, after about 45 minutes of speakers, protestors did laps around the square.

Alanna Konrardy was one of the people at the event. “It’s just really empowering to get out there and protest. I’m learning new things as I’m here, I’m meeting new people.” Konrardy added, “A lot of people just think it’s murdering babies. And it’s not. It’s way more than that. There’s a lot of reasons you might need an abortion medically.”

Cadalina Sand, another attendee, said she was a survivor of sexual abuse. “If I would have fallen pregnant because my period—I had it at a very young age as well—if I would have fallen pregnant, I might have ended my life because I could not pass down my own generational trauma and my own disabilities to that human. Like, you’re bringing the whole entire human into this world.”

Sand did not always support abortion rights, though. “I was actually raised pro-life. I went to rallies as a kid, because, you know, I didn’t really know what was going on. I was like, ‘Oh, abortion is so bad. You’re killing babies.’”

We asked what changed her mind. “Just realizing that it’s not my body always. It’s everyone’s body. They all should have a choice to their own body.”

Chants at the rally included the phrase “we’re not going back.”

“Me personally, I don’t think I would ever have an abortion,” said Konrardy. “But I want my friends, my family, my nieces, my nephews, I want everyone to have a choice. If you have a uterus, I want you to have a choice.

Dubuque Roe v Wade protest
Dubuque Roe v Wade protest(KCRG)
