Dubuque man sentenced to 20 years for lascivious acts with two underage victims

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two underage children.

34-year-old Adam Arensdorf received the sentence after a plea deal in which he admitted to his actions. Court documents state that Arensdorf committed sexual crimes multiple times against two different victims. He was charged with four counts of lascivious acts with a child and four counts of sexual abuse. As part of the plea agreement, the second-gree sexual abuse charges were dropped.

Arensdorf must also register as a sex offender for life as part of his sentence.

