Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - For many, pets are considered to be part of the family. And an Estherville, Iowa family is glad to have their family back to full strength.

As part of a nightly routine, Taylor Nissen let her dog, Tupelo, go outside so he could go to the bathroom. But one particular evening, he didn’t come back and Taylor got worried. She paced around, and looked for him, and eventually woke up her grandma to help in the search.

They began to hear Tupelo cry out for help, but they still couldn’t find him in the dark. Taylor felt there was something very wrong and she decided to call the police.

“I’m like we need to call the police. At least maybe they could tell us it’ll be okay, calm us down, wait ‘til dawn or whatever,” said Nissen. “And you know I felt super stupid doing it, but I called the police and she’s like I don’t know what they’re going to do, but we will send people out to talk to you, you know. And right away the first cop was like yeah let’s go out there right now we’ll help you find him.”

They searched in some trees and found a hole that contained two drain pipes. Taylor felt there was no way her bulldog could fit in there. But that’s exactly where he was. About three hours later, they freed Tupelo and returned him to his grateful owner.

“Seriously I’m so thankful for everybody. It was not the reaction I expected, but I guess I should’ve known because I really do live in a great community,” said Nissen.

Taylor says she is thankful the responders understood how important a family member Tupelo is.

A family gets their dog back after he got stuck in a drain pipe.
A family gets their dog back after he got stuck in a drain pipe.(KTIV)

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
One dead in Dubuque County crash
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds announces legal action following Supreme Court decision
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it rescued a man who had gotten lost in a wooded area...
Cedar Rapids man lost in Buchanan County calls 911, gets arrested on active arrest warrant