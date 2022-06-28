Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Wellington Warriors 10 & 11 year old tackle football team has big goals and dreams.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every evening you will see the Wellington Warriors 10 and 11-year-old tackle football team practicing in the heat at McKinley Middle school.

10-year-olds might seem pretty young to start, but coach Raydale Taylor wants to get kids active at an early age to give them goals and a structure.

“We’ve got to keep the kids off the streets, that is the most important thing. We give them a second environment to come to four days out of the week and keep them out of trouble,” Taylor said. These young players are focused and work hard. They all have big dreams.”

“My goal is to win the Heisman Trophy in college and make it to the NFL, and win a Super Bowl in the NFL, Said quarterback Amere Williams.”

“A kid without a dream is a lost kid to me. We want to give them something to look forward to, Taylor said.”

The Warriors are training to play in a national tournament in Kansas City on July 29th.

