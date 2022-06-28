Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
One dead in Dubuque County crash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally
Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday...
Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County