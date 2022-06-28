Air travel tips ahead of the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With flights around the US continuing to get cancelled, Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications for the The Eastern Iowa Airport, said summer is their busier time of year....so, you want to make sure you’re prepared if flying over the upcoming holiday.

”Even if you’re a seasoned traveler, I really believe it’s better, even at Cedar Rapids, to get here 90 minutes early. If there is a change with a flight, you’re here to talk to folks in person,” said Hinman.

Hinman said they’ve seen an *increase* in travelers compared to three years ago.

And airports aren’t the only one’s impacted by the increase in travelers.

Sonia Brandley, owner of Cedar Run Pet Boarding said they see an more pets in boarding around holidays and the month of July is their peak.

”So ‚Christmas, Spring Break, 4th of July week. A lot of people already have their plans,” said Brandley.

Brandley added they’re already fully booked through mid August, but they’re looking to expand to the old Camp Bow Wow later this year.

Back at the airport, Hinman said while you may not see as many cancellations at smaller locations, it’s the connecting flights in bigger markets that could impact travelers.

”It really is about being prepared in the event that there is some kind of glitch. No body is trying to purposely delay anyone’s travel. But there’s just a lot of challenges with crew shortages and other challenges that can happen along the way in the summer,” said Hinman.

She added another helpful tip for summer travel is downloading your airline’s app to get any updates that may happen as they happen.

