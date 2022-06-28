Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Air travel tips ahead of the holiday weekend

Officials with Eastern Iowa Airport say summer is their busiest season.
Officials with Eastern Iowa Airport say summer is their busiest season.(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With flights around the US continuing to get cancelled, Pam Hinman, Director of Marketing and Communications for the The Eastern Iowa Airport, said summer is their busier time of year....so, you want to make sure you’re prepared if flying over the upcoming holiday.

”Even if you’re a seasoned traveler, I really believe it’s better, even at Cedar Rapids, to get here 90 minutes early. If there is a change with a flight, you’re here to talk to folks in person,” said Hinman.

Hinman said they’ve seen an *increase* in travelers compared to three years ago.

And airports aren’t the only one’s impacted by the increase in travelers.

Sonia Brandley, owner of Cedar Run Pet Boarding said they see an more pets in boarding around holidays and the month of July is their peak.

”So ‚Christmas, Spring Break, 4th of July week. A lot of people already have their plans,” said Brandley.

Brandley added they’re already fully booked through mid August, but they’re looking to expand to the old Camp Bow Wow later this year.

Back at the airport, Hinman said while you may not see as many cancellations at smaller locations, it’s the connecting flights in bigger markets that could impact travelers.

”It really is about being prepared in the event that there is some kind of glitch. No body is trying to purposely delay anyone’s travel. But there’s just a lot of challenges with crew shortages and other challenges that can happen along the way in the summer,” said Hinman.

She added another helpful tip for summer travel is downloading your airline’s app to get any updates that may happen as they happen.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
One dead in Dubuque County crash
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend.
Fireworks spark stress for some heading into holiday weekend
Arensdorf must also register as a sex offender for life as part of his sentence.
Dubuque man sentenced to 20 years for lascivious acts with two underage victims
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
Northwest Iowa family gets their dog back after he gets stuck in drain pipe