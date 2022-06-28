Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

30 cats, kittens rescued from ‘feces-filled home’ in Pocahontas County

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats and kittens from a home in Pocahontas County.

The ARL said the cats and kittens were left in a hot, filthy house, without food or water. The home did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the upper 80′s and 90′s.

The team said when they arrived, the smell of urine hit them immediately. They said they found feces, urine and trash covered floors, stairs and even countertops. They also found the floor of a closet area covered in an inch thick layer of feces.

“Many of the cats and kittens are thin, with ear mites, ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the ARL said in a news release. “Two mama cats were nursing litters of kittens only a couple of weeks old. There is no way they would have survived much longer in the heat and filth, without any food or water. All remain under the care of the ARL’s Miracle Medical Team.”

An investigation into this case remains ongoing. The ARL is accepting donations to help take care of the cats and kittens.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
Police investigating death of 13-year-old in Marengo
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
One dead in Dubuque County crash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Guttenberg man identified as driver killed in Dubuque County single-vehicle crash
The U.S. could see a major increase in births every year following the overturning of Roe v....
Report: Births expected to increase after abortion ruling
New court documents show Wartburg College and one of its students have agreed to settle a...
Wartburg College and student agree to settle lawsuit out of court
Three people are in custody after someone found 46 people dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer...
46 migrants found dead in trailer in Texas