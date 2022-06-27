Wartburg College student suing over lost on-campus time amid pandemic agrees to private mediation

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg College student, that filed a lawsuit last year against the college over the cost of tuition after losing on-campus education time amid the pandemic, has agreed to pursue mediation with a private mediator.

Sydney Warner filed the lawsuit in March 2021 alleging the value of the remote learning provided by the college was less than the value of the on-campus experience the college promised.

The lawsuit said Warner paid fees for access to campus facilities and in-person classes, and that online courses cost substantially less than in-person classes.

Court documents on Monday show that both Warner and Wartburg College agreed to meet with a private mediator. The Settlement Conference that had been scheduled for June 29 has been canceled.

