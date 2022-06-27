Sunny sky and lighter wind today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a really nice one today with sunshine, lighter wind and highs around 80. Lows tonight should fall down into the 50s once again. Tomorrow, a few showers or isolated storms can’t be ruled out and it seems the farther north you go, the better the chance may be. Nothing heavy or severe is expected. Some warmer temperatures are still on track for Wednesday and Thursday with highs around 90 each day. A cold front moves south into the area on Friday which may lead to a few scattered storms. Have a great week!

