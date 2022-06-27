Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant told WGCL that a customer got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. An argument escalated, and the customer shot two employees, the owner said.

One worker did not survive. Police did not clarify the second worker’s injuries.

Police are still investigating and did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Man sustains non-life threatening injury in Linn County Accident

Latest News

A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
A mystery rocket leaves two craters on the moon, something that hasn't happened before.
Mystery rocket crashes into moon, leaving a double crater
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
Students get lunch of homemade pizza and caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Griner appears in Russian court