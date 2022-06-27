Show You Care
One dead in Dubuque County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLY CROSS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person died in a single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County early Monday morning, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened in the 16000 block of Holy Cross Road just before 5 a.m.

First responders found the driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said it determined the driver was heading southbound on Holy Cross Road when he entered the ditch, and struck a driveway entrance, causing the vehicle to go airborne before rolling.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person who died in the crash.

