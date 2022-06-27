Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California.(AP Photo/File)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe was a star quarterback at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska-Omaha, before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968.

He told the team he wanted a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” made the starting lineup on Oct. 6.

Briscoe played for other teams in the AFL and NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
Sheriff Joe Kennedy says he hopes to have the position filled by July 1.
Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
Officials: At least 10 dead after Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
The jury deliberated for around two hours yesterday before returning their verdicts for Michael...
LIVE: Sentencing for man who shot and killed Iowa State Trooper
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The law gave municipal voting rights to noncitizens who have been lawful permanent residents of...
Judge says NYC can’t let noncitizens vote in city elections