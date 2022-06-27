Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

LIVE: Sentencing for man who shot and killed Iowa State Trooper

By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At least six people will give victim impact statements as the man who shot and killed an Iowa State Trooper last year is sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Lang shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home in April 2021 after Lang had assaulted a Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop. Lang later surrendered.

Lang was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assaulting a peace officer last month. The first-degree murder charge carries with it a life prison sentence without parole.

At least six people are scheduled to give victim impact statements during the hearing in Grundy Center. That hearing will also hear an appeal from Lang’s attorneys seeking a new trial on appeal.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
Sheriff Joe Kennedy says he hopes to have the position filled by July 1.
Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Wartburg College student suing over lost on-campus time amid pandemic agrees to private mediation
Agriculture Secretary and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack is set to visit Eastern Iowa Tuesday.
Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to visit Iowa Tuesday