Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The supply chain crisis has retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.

Some of the biggest retail chains have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory.

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers their refunds and let them keep the merchandise.

It’s a trend that started with Amazon several years ago.

Walmart and Lowe’s refused to comment on the new return strategy, but several big box retailers are known to be practicing it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Man sustains non-life threatening injury in Linn County Accident

Latest News

Tamworth Distilling has created 'Crab Trapper,' a crab-flavored whiskey made from real crabs.
Distillery makes crab-flavored whiskey to help protect ecosystem
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
G-7 leaders confer with Zelenskyy, prep new aid for Ukraine
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
The man convicted for killing an Iowa State trooper will ask for a new trial Monday.
Man convicted of murdering Iowa State trooper to ask for new trial