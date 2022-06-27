Show You Care
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong says he's moving to the UK following Roe v. Wade decision

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S....
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he plans on moving to the U.K. following the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(CNN) - The man who wrote the ballad “Good Riddance” may be saying exactly that to the United States.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced he plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Friday, during a Green Day show at London Stadium, Armstrong told the audience that he will be moving to the United Kingdom.

Time will tell if he actually makes a permanent trek across the Atlantic.

Armstrong joins a long list of musicians who have publicly blasted the Supreme Court’s decision, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar.

Some Americans fear they could lose more rights. (CNN, POOL, MICHELLE UGENTI-RITA, JAMES CROXTON, DOUBLE SIDED MEDIA, BEN VON KLEMPERER, GUTTMACHER INSTITUTE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

