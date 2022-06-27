Cedar Rapids artist writes hits for Keegan Murray, Golden State Warriors and more

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids’ own Keegan Murray had an incredible week after getting drafted by the Sacramento Kings. But so did another Cedar Rapids native.

Antonio Chalmers A.K.A. Tone Da Boss, flies the black and gold in his studio for a reason. So when Keegan Murray, through a mutual friend, wanted him to create an anthem, he didn’t just write a song, he says he manifested the future.

“He was projected within the top six of the draft I’m like ‘we’re gonna say top five,” Chalmers said. “We’re going to manifest this.”

Tone Da Boss also made a track for Luka Garza, but his music isn’t just a local fad. The entire country got introduced to his song “Give Me My Ring” when the Chicago Sky used it on their social media last year, then the Warriors used it last week.

“I got an inbox and I almost didn’t click it because it said ‘I think this is you in this video’ and I was like ‘it’s probably not,” he said. “Then I saw that it said ‘Warriors’ with a verification badge and I was like there’s no way.”

But it was true, and fans from Cedar Rapids to San Francisco agree, it’s got a nice “ring” to it.

Tone will never forget where he comes from. That’s why he has a studio on the Oakland road. He brings in artists from Cedar Rapids and around the country.

“I used to say ‘somebody should do this’ but then I realized I am that somebody,” he said. “, I’m going to provide these opportunities, I’m going to pave the way for these future artists to make this a place to go to and listen for new music.”

