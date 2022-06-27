Show You Care
Biker, raising awareness of rare diseases, stops in Cedar Rapids

A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jörg Richter is from Germany, but he’s now familiar with the United States after seeing miles and miles of it from the seat of his bicycle.

Richter stopped in Cedar Rapids Sunday during his third coast-to-coast bicycle trip in the U.S. These trips aren’t just about sight-seeing, though.

“I’m cycling for kids with rare diseases, the so-called orphans of medicine, the kids that no one cares about, or at least not enough persons care about,” said Richter.

Richter is part of Care for Rare, an organization that works to bring treatment to people with rare disease that are not often studied. The cause is personal for Richter.

“When my three best friends died more or less right in a row in ‘14, I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to postpone that idea anymore. It’s on the bucket list.’ And I have friend with a kid that has a rare disease. And so I said, I’m going to combine my personal dreams and the purpose.”

Richter is a retired firefighter and sometimes spends the nights at fire stations during his trip. Brooks Burkhart, Cedar Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief, said it’s unusual for the station to have a guest sleep there overnight—”That’s not usually a thing.”

However, the bond between fellow firefighters means Richter is welcome.

“We’re happy to host him. He’s obviously a firefighter. So regardless of where you work, whether it’s internationally or in the States, we’re all kind of one group, and a firefighters is a firefighter, wherever they work,” Burkhart said.

Richter’s bike trips have connected him with lots of people, kids especially, with diseases that don’t get a lot of attention.

“Don’t postpone your dreams, do the stuff you are able to do right now,” Richter said. “Because you don’t know about tomorrow. That’s what the kids always tell me. They enjoy the day as it is.”

