Big Grove Brewery aims to help former and current members of the attend christening of USS Iowa with promotion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) -Big Grove Brewery is giving a portion of all proceeds from all drinks sold between June 16th and July 10th to help fund current and former members of the U.S. Navy attend the christening of the USS Iowa in the fall of 2022.

The USS Iowa, which will be stationed in Groton, Connecticut for the ceremony, is a Virginia-class submarine and will be the fourth U.S. Navy ship named after the state.

Big Grove Brewery partnering with 3 different honor flights - Midwest Honor Flight, Cedar Valley Honor Flight, and Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Big Grove Brewery expects to raise around $8,000 from the promotion.

In the fall of 2022, Big Grove Brewery will release a collaborative brew with Outer Light Brewing Company which is based in Groton. Big Grove plans to do the promotion again.

