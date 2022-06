CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comfortable readings continue with lower dewpoint air remaining in place. As a warm front moves across the state, we have a chance for a few showers/storms. They look to be isolated and mainly north in the morning and then again later in the day across eastern Iowa. Sunshine, heat, and humidity return for Wednesday, and Thursday as highs push to 90. Have a great night.

