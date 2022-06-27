Show You Care
Agriculture Secretary Vilsack to visit Iowa Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will make a stop in Iowa Tuesday at a local, family-owned creamery.

The former Iowa governor is expected to announce funding for a new program intended to increase the development of bio-based products that Vilsack’s office says will boost economic growth, lower carbon footprints and increase the use of renewable agricultural materials.

Funding for the program comes from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

Vilsack is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m.

