Police tape surrounds Marengo home

There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.
There is an active police presence in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews spent Monday afternoon on the scene of a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue in Marengo.

Few details have been released but police said the home is the scene of an active police investigation. Police tape surrounded the area outside of the home.

Officials said there is no threat to the public and that more information would be released as the investigation continues.

