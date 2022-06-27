29th Annual Four Oaks Golf Classic raises $175,000 to support local families

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 200 golfers teed off at the 29th Annual Four Oaks Golf Classic hosted on Monday, June 20.

“It’s our premier event that we hold on an annual basis. It’s 18 holes of golf, scramble and just a lot of fun,” Mary Beth O’Neill, the president and CEO of Four Oaks, said.

For nearly three decades the organization has hosted the event at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.

“We were fortunate enough 29 years ago, Tom and Joretta Barbee decided to sponsor this event,” Lydia Brown, Four Oaks board chair, said.

Along with the scramble, participants had the opportunity to ‘Beat the Pro’ for a chance to win a year’s supply of golf balls. A hole-in-one on the fifth hole meant winning $10,000. Although some came close, no golfer took home the big bucks.

Overall, the event raised $175,000 to support Four Oaks programs across the state.

“The revenue received from this event, goes to support the kids and families Four Qaks serves in the community,” O’Neill said.

Since its start in 1993, the event has raised more than $4.1 million to support children and their families. Those involved say it’s a testament to the Cedar Rapids community.

“Cedar Rapids has supported Four Oaks and all the work we’ve done with the Jane Boyd and the Affordable Housing Network and Four Oaks. It’s just really awesome to see how the community year after year, golf event after golf event, continue to come out and support us. We are very honored that they do that every year,” Brown said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.