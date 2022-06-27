27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks 27 years since a Mason City news anchor disappeared without a trace.

K-I-M-T Morning News Anchor Jodi Huisentruit never made it to work on June 27th, 1995. Investigators believe the 27-year-old was abducted during the early morning hours outside of her apartment as she was leaving for work.

Police found signs of a struggle next to her car.

Thousands of tips have come in over the years but no suspects have been named nor an arrest made in the case.

This weekend family members released a statement thanking people for their support over the years saying quote - it’s time to bring Jodi home. Friends and family are encouraging people to leave their porch lights on for Huisentruit this weekend.

