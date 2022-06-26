Show You Care
Work week starts off with pleasant conditions

Comfortable conditions stick with us to start the week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for lots of sunshine over the next several days, as temperatures and humidity levels gradually increase.

The change will be gradual, though, so expect a couple of days of really pleasant conditions to start off. Monday features a cooler start in the low 50s for most, follwed up by highs right around 80 with lighter winds and continued dry air. Tuesday takes things a bit warmer, with a chance for a shower or two in our northern zones.

By midweek, upper 80s and 90s are back for Wednesday into Thursday, with a chance for storms by late Thursday into Friday. The pattern stays somewhat active through the holiday weekend, with occasional storm chances. Not all hours will be a washout, though, so there will still be opportunities to get outdoors.

