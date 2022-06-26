Show You Care
Paul McCartney wows Glastonbury with Dave Grohl and The Boss(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney has wowed fans at the Glastonbury Festival with a 2½-hour concert that included Beatles hits and big-name guest stars. The 80-year-old musician treated the huge crowd to Beatles classics like “Get Back,” “Hey Jude,” “Blackbird” and “Let it Be,” along with solo hits including “Live and Let Die” and “Band on the Run.”

He was joined onstage by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and rock icon Bruce Springsteen. McCartney also paid tribute to late bandmates George Harrison and John Lennon during the emotional show. McCartney was due to play the southwest England festival two years ago, but the 2020 and 2021 editions were both scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

