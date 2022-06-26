Operation Quickfind: Naylani Marea Hines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Naylani Marea Hines, 15, was last seen at around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at 69 Miller Avenue SW. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has dreadlocks with green and blonde tips. She was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, gray crocs, and a hat with a black ski mask rolled into it. She also often wears bracelets. Hines has a scar through her right eyebrow.

Anybody with information about Hines’ whereabouts should call Cedar Rapids Police, or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

