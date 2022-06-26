Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One person hurt in crash near Central City

Car crash.
Car crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles on the south side of Central City resulted in one of the drivers getting injured.

At around 5:26 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Central City Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a vehicle traveling westbound on Central City Road stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into it. They apparently struck another vehicle that was headed southbound on Highway 13, according to officials.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a nearby vehicle for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle received a citation for failure to yield.

Linn County Rescue, the Central City Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
(Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
Man sustains non-life threatening injury in Linn County Accident

Latest News

College starting a hybrid program to recruit more EMS workers.
New program at Hawkeye Community College attempts to address paramedic shortage
Food box giveaway in June 2022 for Together We Achieve.
'Together We Achieve' holds monthly food box giveaway
Future paramedics train at Hawkeye Community College.
Hawkeye Community College to start new program aiming to address paramedic shortage
Protest after Roe v. Wade decision.
Protests planned in Iowa's capitol again after abortion ruling
Outdoor church service in Iowa City after fire.
Members of Iowa City church react after fire