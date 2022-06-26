One person hurt in crash near Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles on the south side of Central City resulted in one of the drivers getting injured.

At around 5:26 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Central City Road and Iowa Highway 13. Deputies believe that a vehicle traveling westbound on Central City Road stopped at the intersection, then proceeded into it. They apparently struck another vehicle that was headed southbound on Highway 13, according to officials.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to a nearby vehicle for treatment of what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle received a citation for failure to yield.

Linn County Rescue, the Central City Fire Department, and Center Point Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

