One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital.

Officers located a potential scene near the 1200 block of 9th St NW. They say they have gathered statements from the victim and witnesses, and are currently investigating the shooting.

Officials say this was a targeted shooting, and the suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

