Man sustains non-life threatening injury in Linn County Accident

(Source: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Deputies, Marion Fire, and Area Ambulance responded to a personal injury accident at Lakeside Road and Dows Road.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that was driven by 40 year-old Christopher Washington from Clinton. Washington was traveling south on Lakeside Road near Dows Road when he went into the west ditch after loosing control of his vehicle.

Area Ambulance took Washington to a local hospital for what are likely non life threatening injuries.

Washington has been cited with:

  • Failure to Maintain Control
  • Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License While Operating a Motor Vehicle

