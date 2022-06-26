Show You Care
Lang's sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man who shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be sentenced Monday. But he’s also asking for a new trial.

Michael Lang was convicted of the first degree murder of Sergeant Jim Smith who was shot and killed in April of last year during a standoff in Grundy Center. Lang will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, per Iowa law. But Lang will also ask the judge for a new trial on Monday during the hearing, claiming there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of first degree murder.

During trial, Lang’s attorney’s claimed he shot Sergeant Smith out of reaction, rather than premeditation and planning. The defense says there’s not enough evidence to show he targeted and purposefully killed Sergeant Smith, a 27-year veteran of the force.

But the prosecution says otherwise. Evidence at trial showed Lang sitting in his kitchen with a shotgun, waiting for officers to come in. He also laughed after killing Sergeant Smith, saying he would kill the other trooper in his home by sunrise.

