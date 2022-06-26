Show You Care
Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King

By Jack Lido
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - From how he fits into the Sacramento Kings scheme, to his favorite burger joints, Keegan Murray had a lot of questions to answer on Saturday.

The former Iowa All-American said he has what it takes to compliment the Kings’ current roster, which includes established players like two-time all star Domantas Sabonis and D’Aaron Fox.

“I think my versatility plays a factor playing alongside both of them,” Murray said. “For my ability to catch and shoot threes, play on the perimeter. I feel like we’ll just expand both of their games even more.”

Murray became Iowa’s highest drafted player ever, and he joins another Iowan on the roster, Harrison Barnes, from Ames.

“Not many guys have come out of state of Iowa and been able to be drafted and been able to play in the NBA,” Murray said. “For us to be on the same team and be from the same area I think is special.”

As far as adjusting to California living, Murray said he’s already been to California-founded In-N-Out. That burger’s only third on his all-time list.

“Small chaval is a burger joint in Chicago that’s number one, shake shack is number two, In-N-Out is number three.”

