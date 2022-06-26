ICOR Boxing in Iowa City unveils Muhammad Ali mural

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ICOR Boxing recently moved into a new building at 391 Highland Avenue in Iowa City and decided to take advantage of the buildings proximity to Highway 6 and commission a mural of one of the most famous boxers of all time, Muhammad Ali. The mural was by Katlynne Hummelland and depicted Ali punching with an excerpt of his quote “Impossible is Nothing” ICOR Boxing plans to host a statewide boxing tournament in October open to any amateur’s in an effort to improve boxing’s popularity both in Iowa City and across the state.

