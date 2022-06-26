Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

Sheriff Joe Kennedy says he hopes to have the position filled by July 1.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy says he hopes to have the position filled by July 1.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.

Dubuque County Deputies tried to convince Miller to come out, but he refused to leave his residence. When Deputies tried to force their way inside to arrest him, Miller started a car in the garage, and drove through the garage door, he knew Deputies were outside the garage door. During the incident, Miller hit another vehicle owned by himself. Afterward, he got out of the vehicle and ran back inside the residence. The damage caused by Miller due to the occurrence is around 40,000 dollars.

Asbury, Dubuque, and Peosta Police Officers arrived at the scene to help the Dubuque County Deputies. Hours later, Miller left his residence and was taken into custody without more incidents. After the arrest, Miller was taken to Mercy One to check and treat any injuries from the car crash. Miller was cleared and then taken to the Dubuque County Jail.

Miller is facing the following charges:

  • Pretrial Supervision Violation Warrant
  • Interference with Official Acts
  • 4 Counts of Assault on Peace Officers with a Dangerous Weapon

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest
Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion.
Iowans react to Supreme Court ruling on abortion
Dubuque man missing
Body of Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River found

Latest News

A beautifully sunny and cooler end to the weekend
A beautifully sunny and cooler end to the weekend
File photo of police lights.
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King
Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King
Trek Fest
ICOR Boxing in Iowa City unveils Muhammad Ali mural