Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.

Dubuque County Deputies tried to convince Miller to come out, but he refused to leave his residence. When Deputies tried to force their way inside to arrest him, Miller started a car in the garage, and drove through the garage door, he knew Deputies were outside the garage door. During the incident, Miller hit another vehicle owned by himself. Afterward, he got out of the vehicle and ran back inside the residence. The damage caused by Miller due to the occurrence is around 40,000 dollars.

Asbury, Dubuque, and Peosta Police Officers arrived at the scene to help the Dubuque County Deputies. Hours later, Miller left his residence and was taken into custody without more incidents. After the arrest, Miller was taken to Mercy One to check and treat any injuries from the car crash. Miller was cleared and then taken to the Dubuque County Jail.

Miller is facing the following charges:

Pretrial Supervision Violation Warrant

Interference with Official Acts

4 Counts of Assault on Peace Officers with a Dangerous Weapon

