A beautifully sunny and cooler end to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday is looking spectacular thanks to high-pressure building across Eastern Iowa! We’re waking up to sunshine and much of the area is in the 60s. Highs this afternoon will be comfortable, rising into the mid-70s with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday’s forecast is also beautiful, with a mostly sunny sky and highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, and potentially the 90s on Thursday.

