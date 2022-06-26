Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

37th Trek Fest held in Riverside

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 37th annual Trek Fest was held in Riverside this weekend.

Riverside is the canonical birthplace of Capt. James T. Kirk, the main character in the original television show played by William Shatner. The event had food, live music, as well activities for children such as bounce houses, and items for Star Trek fans such as autographs and collectibles

Two recurring actors from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine also made an appearance at this year’s festival.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids
Highway 100 crash
Highway 100 in Marion blocked due to ‘serious’ crash; now reopened
Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center
The Iowa City Church of Christ smolders on Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a fire in the...
Eastside church in Iowa City destroyed in morning fire
An Ohio teenager admitted to intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a crossbow...
Galena man shot with crossbow, runs from attacker and finds help

Latest News

Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King
Keegan Murray officially introduced as a Sacramento King
Trek Fest
ICOR Boxing in Iowa City unveils Muhammad Ali mural
Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck
Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver
Muhammed Ali mural in Iowa City.
Iowa City boxing club unveils Muhammed Ali mural