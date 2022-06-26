37th Trek Fest held in Riverside

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 37th annual Trek Fest was held in Riverside this weekend.

Riverside is the canonical birthplace of Capt. James T. Kirk, the main character in the original television show played by William Shatner. The event had food, live music, as well activities for children such as bounce houses, and items for Star Trek fans such as autographs and collectibles

Two recurring actors from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine also made an appearance at this year’s festival.

