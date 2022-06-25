Show You Care
Vatican to start monthly newspaper by and with the poor
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — The Vatican newspaper is starting a new monthly edition dedicated to the poor and people on the margins. The first edition of L’Osservatore di Strada (The Street Observer) a riff on the name of the official Vatican daily L’Osservatore Romano, comes out June 29. That’s a special Roman feast day dedicated to Saints Peter and Paul.

After that, the Vatican plans to distribute the publication on the first Sunday of the month following Pope Francis’ noon blessing in and around St. Peter’s Square. The first edition features a design by a street artist whose graffiti art of Francis has graced buildings around the Vatican for years.

