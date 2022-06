CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck.

Police are investigating the matter. No word at this time on whether it was an intentional act or not.

There is also no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

We will update with more information.

