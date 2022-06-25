Show You Care
A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 60s. Sunday and Monday look gorgeous, with highs in the 70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

